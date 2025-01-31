LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,096 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 66,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 159,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 75,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.33.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. The trade was a 37.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.58%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.