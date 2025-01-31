MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Board Declares $0.10 Per Share Cash Dividend for Common Shareholders**

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. announced on January 28, 2025, that its Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.10 per share to be paid to common shareholders. This dividend is scheduled to be distributed on February 17, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 10, 2025.
The decision to pay out this dividend was made following a review by the Board of Directors of various factors including the company’s financial performance and operational outcomes. The board will continue to assess future dividends to common shareholders based on the Company’s financial health, performance, and other related considerations. Any upcoming dividend distributions will remain subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors.
This announcement offers shareholders insight into the company’s commitment to delivering value and returns. As more updates and financial evaluations occur, MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will continue to keep its stakeholders informed.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication.
About MainStreet Bancshares
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.
