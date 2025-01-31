Mary T. Szela Acquires 4,826 Shares of TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) Stock

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Mary T. Szela acquired 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,156.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,906.26. The trade was a 1.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of TLSI stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $155.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.51. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TLSI. Northland Capmk raised shares of TriSalus Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on TriSalus Life Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital raised TriSalus Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 45.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 62,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

