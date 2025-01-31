MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $205,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MBE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,073.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at $76,809,191.40. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 4.5 %

Broadcom stock opened at $215.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.27. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.43 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 191.87%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

