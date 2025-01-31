MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Up 260.3% in January

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 260.3% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MDM Permian Stock Down 0.9 %
MDM Permian stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 362,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,537. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. MDM Permian has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03.
MDM Permian Company Profile
