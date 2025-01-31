MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Up 260.3% in January

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 260.3% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MDM Permian Stock Down 0.9 %

MDM Permian stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 362,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,537. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. MDM Permian has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

MDM Permian Company Profile

MDM Permian, Inc engages in the drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It primarily focuses on the oil and gas drilling prospects in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

