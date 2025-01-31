Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.
Medallion Bank Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of MBNKP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. 1,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856. Medallion Bank has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22.
