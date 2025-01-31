Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Medallion Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MBNKP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. 1,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856. Medallion Bank has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22.

Medallion Bank Company Profile

Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects, as well as provides loan origination services.

