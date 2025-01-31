Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $25,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 66.7% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5,400.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,044.43.

Booking Stock Up 1.1 %

BKNG opened at $4,774.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5,009.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,424.49.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.