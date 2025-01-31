Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New $15.54 Million Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,543,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Moody’s by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 272.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.86, for a total value of $133,435.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,390,984.84. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 843 shares of company stock valued at $401,119 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $499.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $482.26 and its 200 day moving average is $473.99. The company has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $360.05 and a fifty-two week high of $503.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Moody’s from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $468.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Moody’s from $490.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.36.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

