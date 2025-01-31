Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,683 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $23,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,310,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after buying an additional 78,305 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,629,875.72. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,935,113. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $396.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.25. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $411.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $97.75 billion, a PE ratio of 778.19, a P/E/G ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.14.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

