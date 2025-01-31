Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter valued at $64,371,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Medpace by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,612,000 after buying an additional 109,886 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 161,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,841,000 after buying an additional 105,659 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 431.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 91,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,620,000 after buying an additional 74,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $404.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.44.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $350.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $342.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.76 and a 1-year high of $459.77.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

