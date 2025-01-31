MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $333.77 and last traded at $334.71. Approximately 3,126,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 19,228,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.22.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of -160.64 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($8.98) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total transaction of $1,465,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,372. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total value of $14,479,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,514.70. This represents a 90.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177 over the last 90 days. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 990.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 587.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,994,000 after purchasing an additional 567,628 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 971.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 579,994 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 904.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 415,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,221,000 after purchasing an additional 71,934 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

