Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.55. Microvast shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 3,437,308 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Microvast in a report on Monday, November 18th.
Microvast Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Microvast in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Microvast in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microvast by 569.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 92,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.
About Microvast
Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
