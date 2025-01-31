Milestone Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $83.59 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $83.84. The stock has a market cap of $148.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average is $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $699,397.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,242.94. The trade was a 31.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,014 shares of company stock worth $4,052,281. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.