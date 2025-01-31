Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH) Short Interest Up 6,691.3% in January

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,200 shares, a growth of 6,691.3% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Millennium Group International Stock Performance
NASDAQ MGIH remained flat at $1.68 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,553. Millennium Group International has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.
About Millennium Group International
