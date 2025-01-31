Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH) Short Interest Up 6,691.3% in January

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,200 shares, a growth of 6,691.3% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Millennium Group International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGIH remained flat at $1.68 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,553. Millennium Group International has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.

About Millennium Group International

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, rest of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers paper packaging products, including cardboard boxes, gift boxes, displays, corrugated outer cartons, manuals, and user guides to footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics industries; and packaging solutions to various luxury products industries.

