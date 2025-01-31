MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ MIND opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. MIND Technology has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 104.48% and a net margin of 9.92%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MIND Technology stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in MIND Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MIND Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 1.23% of MIND Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

