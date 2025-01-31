Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VEA opened at $50.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

