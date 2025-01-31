Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Sells $598,147.20 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $598,147.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,708.30. This represents a 47.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph Duane Matheny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 14,600 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $116,362.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 23,697 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $188,865.09.

Mister Car Wash Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCW traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.27. 1,451,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.15 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 6,003.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,631,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after buying an additional 3,571,675 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,511,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,349,000 after acquiring an additional 731,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 535,873 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 200.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 514,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 343,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 595.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 156,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 133,605 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Mister Car Wash from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

