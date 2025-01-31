Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Mitie Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Mitie Group stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mitie Group has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $6.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98.

Mitie Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

