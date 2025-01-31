Narus Financial Partners LLC Acquires 3,457 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $166.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.92 and its 200 day moving average is $164.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.68 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

