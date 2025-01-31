Narus Financial Partners LLC Buys 6,011 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 197,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. M Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,288,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Enzi Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 152,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.87 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average is $65.32.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

