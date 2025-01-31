Narus Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Narus Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $282.42 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The stock has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $394.00 price target (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.93.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

