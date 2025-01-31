Narus Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGZ. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

AGZ opened at $108.61 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.05.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

