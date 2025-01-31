Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 207 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Narus Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. FSA Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 39,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $207.19 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.32 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

