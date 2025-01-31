National Bank Financial Forecasts TransAlta Q4 Earnings

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAlta in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.30). TransAlta had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.71.

Get Our Latest Report on TransAlta

TransAlta Trading Up 6.2 %

TSE:TA opened at C$16.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.59. TransAlta has a one year low of C$8.22 and a one year high of C$21.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransAlta news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 35,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.73, for a total value of C$729,260.67. Also, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.11, for a total value of C$377,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,763 shares of company stock worth $3,478,670. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.