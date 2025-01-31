National Bank Financial Forecasts TransAlta Q4 Earnings

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAlta in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter.
TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.30). TransAlta had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.
TSE:TA opened at C$16.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.59. TransAlta has a one year low of C$8.22 and a one year high of C$21.22.
In other TransAlta news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 35,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.73, for a total value of C$729,260.67. Also, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.11, for a total value of C$377,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,763 shares of company stock worth $3,478,670. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
