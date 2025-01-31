National Bank Financial Lowers Earnings Estimates for B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on B2Gold from $3.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.02.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTG opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $448.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.28 million. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 35.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.