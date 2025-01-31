National Energy Services Reunited’s (NESR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $10.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,645,000. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

