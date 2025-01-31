National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.500-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFG. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NFG stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -498.06 and a beta of 0.64. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.10.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,471.32%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $625,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,101,459.02. This trade represents a 10.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 19,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $1,216,257.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,439.07. This represents a 31.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

