Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Up 18.6% – Here’s Why

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 18.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.38 and last traded at C$2.36. 1,144,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,254,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 70.04, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of C$341.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.69.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

