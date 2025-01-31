Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Up 18.6% – Here’s Why

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 18.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.38 and last traded at C$2.36. 1,144,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,254,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
