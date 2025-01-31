Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.5% of Caprock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,560 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 151.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.0% during the second quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $979.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $419.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $999.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $903.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $775.54.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total value of $8,405,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.05, for a total transaction of $980,289.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,579.80. This represents a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,516 shares of company stock valued at $92,377,637 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

