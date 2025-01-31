NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 million, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.06. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of NetSol Technologies worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.