New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,610 SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILS. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,247,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,822,000 after acquiring an additional 283,463 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,678,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,107,000 after acquiring an additional 55,014 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 188.0% during the third quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 1,190,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,557,000 after purchasing an additional 777,222 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,828,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 548,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,573,000 after purchasing an additional 62,035 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BILS stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.96 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.31.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

