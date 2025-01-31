New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 125 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOX stock opened at $165.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $167.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.74.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

