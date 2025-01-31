New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total transaction of $4,882,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,701.44. The trade was a 57.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total transaction of $5,900,814.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,190.48. This trade represents a 64.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $547.95 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $378.05 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $548.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 39.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $560.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.22.

Read Our Latest Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.