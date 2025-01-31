New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF comprises about 1.0% of New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $244,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $55.92 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $59.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.