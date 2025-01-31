New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.24 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $143.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $106.80 and a 52 week high of $146.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.83.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.