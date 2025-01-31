New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $183,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,564 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 159.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,130,486 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $459,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612,975 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 24.8% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,924,340 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $247,891,000 after purchasing an additional 977,636 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $24,370,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 29.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,581,075 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $79,591,000 after purchasing an additional 357,234 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 82.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 499,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 225,510 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $56.60.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 43.76% and a net margin of 12.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Mizuho increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LVS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $3,191,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,724. This trade represents a 28.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.