New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Trading Up 1.8 %

Unilever stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.35.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

