Next Level Private LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Next Level Private LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,761,000 after purchasing an additional 257,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,813,061,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,259,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,681,000 after buying an additional 89,032 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $607.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $524.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $485.19 and a 52 week high of $613.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $578.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

