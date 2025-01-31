Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) (CVE:BFF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) (CVE:BFF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.14. Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 31,000 shares changing hands.
Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of C$4.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14.
About Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V)
Nevada Energy Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of brine based lithium exploration targets and mineral resource properties located in Nevada. It holds a 100% interest in the Teels Marsh West Lithium project located in Teels Marsh, Mineral County, Nevada; the Clayton Valley BFF-1 lithium project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; the Dixie Valley project located in Churchill County, West Central Nevada; and the Black Rock Desert Lithium project located in Washoe County, Nevada.
