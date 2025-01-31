Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY) Trading Up 9.1% – Time to Buy?

Niobay Metals Inc. (CVE:NBY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 198,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 139,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Niobay Metals Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.29.
About Niobay Metals
Niobay Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium, tantalum, titanium, and phosphate properties. It holds 100% interests in the James Bay niobium project that covers an area of 8,833 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and 72.5% interests in the Crevier niobium and tantalum project that covers 83 contiguous concessions covering a total of 4,645 hectares located to the north of Girardville, in the Lac Saint-Jean region, province of Quebec, Canada.
Featured Stories
