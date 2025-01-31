Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Noble Roman’s Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NROM opened at $0.41 on Friday. Noble Roman’s has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.
About Noble Roman’s
