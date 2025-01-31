Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Noble Roman’s Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NROM opened at $0.41 on Friday. Noble Roman’s has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

Get Noble Roman's alerts:

About Noble Roman’s

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.