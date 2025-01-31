Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0226 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th.
Nokia Oyj has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nokia Oyj to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.
Nokia Oyj Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NOK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 22,024,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,901,027. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $4.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.35 to $6.35 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.86.
About Nokia Oyj
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.
