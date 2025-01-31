Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0226 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th.

Nokia Oyj has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nokia Oyj to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NOK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 22,024,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,901,027. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.35 to $6.35 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nokia Oyj

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.