Norris Perne & French LLP MI Trims Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $11,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total value of $7,363,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,187.78. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total value of $4,144,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,314,672.50. This trade represents a 36.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,252 shares of company stock worth $26,096,928. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:TYL opened at $598.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.20, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $598.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $588.29. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.80 and a 1-year high of $638.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies Profile



Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

