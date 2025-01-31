North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NRT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.51. 31,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,936. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a market cap of $41.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.76.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 31st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 87.43% and a return on equity of 537.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

