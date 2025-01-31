Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NIDB remained flat at $18.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 80 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $43.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

