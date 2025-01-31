NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 122,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 116,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

NOVONIX Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

