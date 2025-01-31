Nuformix (LON:NFX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuformix (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.46) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Nuformix Stock Up 20.0 %

Shares of NFX stock traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 0.09 ($0.00). 63,290,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,161,930. Nuformix has a 52 week low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.34 ($0.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of £737,379.00, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuformix Company Profile

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

