Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 103,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.3% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -69.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

