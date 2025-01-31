Oak Harvest Investment Services Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oak Harvest Investment Services reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,393,673,000 after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after acquiring an additional 838,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,677,194,000 after acquiring an additional 143,440 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,349,441,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $12,024,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,425. The trade was a 72.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,734. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,843 shares of company stock worth $15,357,560 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 target price (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $580.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $549.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.50. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $206.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.39.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

