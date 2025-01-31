Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,394. This represents a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 5.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ stock opened at $450.80 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.06 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.33.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

